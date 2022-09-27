Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Lowered to “Sell” at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 63.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 33.85 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

