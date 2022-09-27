RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) & White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Critical Contrast

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) and White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and White Fox Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 35.14% 19.23% 16.01% White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLX Technology and White Fox Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $1.34 billion 1.22 $317.72 million $0.30 3.50 White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than White Fox Ventures.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RLX Technology and White Fox Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLX Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RLX Technology has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RLX Technology beats White Fox Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

About White Fox Ventures

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

