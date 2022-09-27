Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 84,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,669,142 shares in the company, valued at C$5,167,434.02.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 16,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,850.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 45,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 21,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,560.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 33,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,720.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,600.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

