ROCKI Price Tops $0.0201 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. ROCKI has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $458,425.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 9% against the dollar.

About ROCKI

ROCKI launched on July 21st, 2021. ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app.

Buying and Selling ROCKI

According to CryptoCompare, “ROCKI is aMusic Streaming Platform utilizing blockchain technology or royalty payments, offering better transparency, faster payments with options for stream compensations in ROCKI tokens and/or FIAT from the monthly subscription.”

