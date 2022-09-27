Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 3,645 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.39 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

