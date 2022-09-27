Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $11.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $88,570.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $61,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,083,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,228 shares of company stock valued at $310,719. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

