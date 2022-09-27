RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Upgraded to Hold by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Liberum Capital cut shares of RPS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

RPS Group Price Performance

RPSGF stock opened at 2.49 on Monday. RPS Group has a 52-week low of 1.19 and a 52-week high of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.07.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

