Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Achieves $2.84 Million

Ruff (RUFF) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Ruff has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $300,071.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem.As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

