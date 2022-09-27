Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $38.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $18.42 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

