Sabal Trust CO Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.