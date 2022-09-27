Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

About Safe Bulkers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

