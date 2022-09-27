SafeBlast (BLAST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $132,708.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,022.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.09 or 0.00594636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00261011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 coins. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

