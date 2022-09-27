SafeMoon Trading Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1,555.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $25,430.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,296,837,457,659 coins. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.xyz. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeMoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

