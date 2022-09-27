SafePal (SFP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.83 Million

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafePal has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $178.01 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004658 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.01646856 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00037635 BTC.

SafePal is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

