Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Safestore in a report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Safestore’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Safestore alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Safestore Price Performance

Safestore Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Safestore has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

(Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.