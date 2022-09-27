Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,655,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,655,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

