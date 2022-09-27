SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.67.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $286.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.92 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

