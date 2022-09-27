Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Cap of $470,056.44

Scala (XLA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $470,056.44 and $122.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00153395 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014334 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

