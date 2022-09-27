Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 361,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65.

