Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,484,000. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9,489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 242,173 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 264.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

