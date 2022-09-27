Scry.info (DDD) Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $108,572.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

