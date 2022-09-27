Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SE opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. SEA has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA



Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

