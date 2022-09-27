Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 111.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 130.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

