Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.85 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 112.5% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00198729 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

