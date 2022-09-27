Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 421,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 871,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Seed Innovations Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.43 million and a PE ratio of 127.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.53.

About Seed Innovations

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

