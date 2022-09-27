Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $140,081.00 and $14,792.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011107 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network."

