Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

ST stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.