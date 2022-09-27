Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) vs. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Critical Comparison

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and Sense Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $15.62 billion 1.45 $590.00 million $0.42 199.12 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 1.10% 6.01% 2.69% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Aptiv and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.0% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aptiv and Sense Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 1 14 0 2.81 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptiv currently has a consensus price target of $151.11, suggesting a potential upside of 80.68%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sense Technologies has a beta of -5.66, indicating that its share price is 666% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptiv beats Sense Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Sense Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

