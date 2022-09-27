Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.0596 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.79 million and $43.20 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.13 or 0.01828554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00253514 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all.Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.