Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 20.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 743,504 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 21.3% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 657,356 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its position in Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

