Serum Price Down 3.3% This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003986 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $197.32 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 261,000,003 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

