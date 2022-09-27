Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.39.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE SHAK opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 1.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
