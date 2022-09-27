Shard (SHARD) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $513,842.11 and approximately $23.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shard has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002299 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

