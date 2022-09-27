Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $362,524.15

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $362,524.15 and approximately $385,958.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can currently be purchased for about $16.83 or 0.00083095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sheesha Finance [ERC20] alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066422 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10154247 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] launched on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.