SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68,205.07

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $68,205.07 and approximately $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

