Shih Tzu Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Shih Tzu has a total market cap of $858,068.00 and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shih Tzu has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu’s genesis date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

