SHPING One Day Volume Tops $192,590.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, SHPING has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $192,590.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

