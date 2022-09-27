Shyft Network (SHFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120,300.00

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $120,300.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011029 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068214 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10428277 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network’s launch date was March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 86,625,325 coins. Shyft Network’s official website is shyft.network. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

