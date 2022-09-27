Siacoin (SC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.05 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Siacoin has a market cap of $177.37 million and $6.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004014 BTC.
- ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000907 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,060,642,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.