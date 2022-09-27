SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

