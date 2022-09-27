SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $17.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
