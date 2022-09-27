Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $16.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,227.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,804 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.