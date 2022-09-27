SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $53.73 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $53.73 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,068.27 or 0.99984166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00065132 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

