Siren Price Reaches $0.0508 (SI)

Siren (SI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Siren coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siren has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Siren has a market cap of $5.08 million and $18,325.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Siren Profile

Siren launched on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Siren is sirenmarkets.com. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

