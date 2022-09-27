Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $32.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SIX opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.17. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

