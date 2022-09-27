SmartCredit Token Price Tops $0.85 on Exchanges (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004461 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $7,085.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011111 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Coin Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io.
SmartCredit Token Coin Trading
