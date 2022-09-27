SmartX (SAT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.00

SmartX (SAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One SmartX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $17,645.00 worth of SmartX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartX has traded down 96.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,175.23 or 1.00022074 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00063262 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

SmartX Profile

SAT is a coin. SmartX’s official Twitter account is @SmartX_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartX

According to CryptoCompare, “Sandblock’s goal is to balance and redefine the relationship between businesses and their customers by building a decentralized protocol to define, measure and improve customer satisfaction in orderto benefit both sides. Sandblock’s Protocol aims at fostering crypto payments by building a reliable decentralized ecosystem thatrewards customers fortheir engagement and loyalty. The core protocol behind Sandblock is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. It uses the most advanced blockchain technologies to prevent fraud, malicious actions, and verify transactions to ensure that each actorin the ecosystem gets rewarded as intended. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

