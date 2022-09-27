Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Snam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

