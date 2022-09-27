Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Snap by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 434,853 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Snap by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.