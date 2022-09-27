Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Snap by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 434,853 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Snap by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

