Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.