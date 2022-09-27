SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $367,595.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $367,595.00 and $27,821.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowSwap’s official website is snowswap.org/iearn. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

